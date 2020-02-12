For colonial strategists ‘divide and conquer’ was the tool of choice in exploiting its victims' soft spots. And nothing gave the French more leverage than frictions between identity and ethnicity in North Africa.

The experiment-turned-policy began in Algeria. France’s colonisation of the country endured for 132 years from 1830 to 1962, and saw the use of every means and resource to subjugate the Algerian people. In the process, Algeria lost nearly 10 percent of its population with more than five million killed.

France would wage a bloody war of subjugation with heavy weaponry, napalm, air strikes, razings, torture, and assassination. But it also waged a quieter, more insidious war at the time, that targeted the components of Algerian identity: Amazigh and Arab ethnicities.

“This led to a ferocious conflict between Arabs and Amazighs, especially following unjust laws adopted by successive governments that tried their best to obliterate the Algerian national identity,” says Abdulbasit Sharqi speaking to TRT World.

For France there were two options. The colonised could either fight each other, and thus fail to unite against their colonial overlords, or rise up against mother France. With enough instigated friction engineered by colonial power structures, some relations never went back to the way they were, giving rise to modern sectarian tensions that refuse to be resolved.

But it wasn't always that way. The Arabs and Berbers once shared common cause in standing against France, with countless tales of their 'glorious exploits' and last stands against crushing French forces. The Kabylie mountainous regions and their hardy Berber mountain folk would prove nearly impossible to conquer, necessitating a different approach.

This offered colonial powers unchecked hegemony fuelled by local opportunistic figures, who became their puppets. The fragmented resistance and a playground of clashing ideologies allowed the colonial masters to play their subjects like a fiddle.

North Africa saw heavy use of this technique under French colonial rule to strengthen its grip on countries, according to a broad range of historical and expert sources. France actively worked on creating distinct ethinc and linguistic divides within Maghreb societies. This was done with the express purpose of instigating internecine conflict and sowing division between peoples of the same country.

Nothing served France’s colonial mandate more than the Arab-Amazigh divide, especially in Algeria and Morocco. It was a divide driven between indigenous Amazigh Berbers and ethnic Arabs originating many centuries ago from the Arabian Peninsula.

This was a result of cold, calculated surveys and research conducted by colonial sociologists and scientists. Early French expeditionary missions devoted considerable energy and resources to identifying the most minute societal detail in addition to precisely mapping demographic and geographic boundaries.

The ultimate goal? Giving tensions a reason and medium to be expressed in the form of political in-fighting or outright conflict that would fragment societal fabric, and reducing opposition to colonisation.

Identity wars

Abdulbasit Sharqi, the Algerian modern history researcher, says that France wielded the Amazigh and Arab issue in whichever way served its interests.

“It used the Beber question with the goal of luring Kabylie groups found in predominantly Amazigh regions to the colonial side prior to the Kabylie revolution of 1871. It then withdrew its efforts and focused on building-up an opposing Arab identity against the revolutionary Kabylie inhabitants. It returned to the project after the end of World War II in 1945, after Arab nationalists in the region reached an agreement with the German Nazi Reich,” he says.

Charles-Robert Ageron, a French historian admits in his book ‘Muslim Algerians and France: 1871-1919’ that France conceived what came to be known as the ‘Kabylie legend’. The myth claimed distinct features of appearance and origin in the Amazigh, who were allegedly said to descend from European roots, while emphasising that Arabs and Berbers were predestined for incessant hate. The propaganda campaign that sought to spread the myth went into full steam as early as 1863 to counter Napoleon III’s ‘Arab Republic’ initiative.

The French colonial administration also granted Amazigh regions of Algeria judicial and administrative autonomy, specifically in universities, to incite ill-will among Arabs who perceived the partial autonomy as a result of cooperation with the French.

According to Sharqi Abdulbaset however, France “quickly reversed its stance on the origin-story ‘myth’, after determining that the Kabylie were actually aware of France’s racist policies”.

Hemal Abdelsalam clarified in his book ‘The colonial historiography of France in Algeria: 1830-1962’ that the idea behind fragmenting one nation into multiple ethnic rivals originated in Egypt. Napoleon wielded it to critical effect during his campaign, before it was adopted by French colonial leaders in Algeria. France resorted to using this method between demographic regions, then between ethnicities, and even within influential families.

What's in a name?