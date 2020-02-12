Turkey, which has made significant contributions to NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the international field, will be completing its 68th year in the Alliance next week. For 68 years, Turkey has continued to be one of the most powerful and influential members of NATO, its influence as the second-largest army in NATO is bolstered by its geostrategic positions and contributions to the Alliance.

Founded in response to the expansionist policies of the Soviet Union, NATO was expected to contribute to the security of Turkey significantly. Turkey's involvement in the Korean War on the side of the UN was considered as the country's confirmation of its orientation towards the West.

NATO was established by the Washington Treaty, by twelve founder members in 1949, and Turkey joined soon afterwards, as the thirteenth member in 1952.

The protocol for NATO accession was signed on October 17, 1951, and Turkey became an official member of the Alliance on February 18, 1952, along with Greece.

Turkey's recent balancing of its relationships with both the West and the East, and its balancing of mutual interests with neighbouring countries, have worried some members of NATO. Indeed, Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400's has triggered debates as to whether Turkey should be expelled from NATO.

Turkey has stated that it could take care of itself if its NATO allies do not provide support against security threats. In addition to that, the NATO Secretary-General backed Turkey by saying that Turkey was free to buy whatever it deemed necessary for its security and that Turkey's contributions to NATO and the cooperation between NATO and Turkey were more critical than the S-400 issue.

Can Turkey be expelled from NATO?

Technically, according to NATO regulations, Turkey cannot be expelled from NATO. While Article 13 of the treaty states that a country can apply to leave on its own will, nothing indicates that a country can be expelled.

Portugal was not invited to NATO's activities in 1974-1975, following a military coup in 1974. That is to say, there can be sanctions against members, specifically, but there can be no expulsion.