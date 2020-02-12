It was with dark irony that American Factory, a film produced by Barack Obama, edged out two Syrian documentary films, namely For Sama and The Cave for the Oscar for Best Documentary at the Academy Awards last Sunday.

Both of these films provide poignant snapshots into the everyday lives of those surviving and helping others survive through the genocidal war that Assad and his allies are waging on that country.

Both focus on doctors working in Aleppo during the unprecedently brutal fall of that city to Assad-Iran-Russia, with the airstrikes levelling much of the civilian neighbourhoods of the once liberated city.

Both films serve to demonstrate to the world that as removed as the world is from what is happening in Syria, the victims of this genocide are real people with real lives, hopes, dreams and, of course, all too real fears.

The films represented an opportunity to put the human face of Syrian suffering under one of the brightest spotlights in the world.

That both films were overlooked in favour of a film produced by Obama, the president who, whether one likes it or not (and it was always difficult for criticism of Obama to penetrate the American liberalism at the best of times, never mind in the age of Trump), bears huge responsibility for the genocide in Syria, unwittingly provides another kind of snapshot.

It provides a snapshot of a much wider political zeitgeist, one that has come to tolerate the genocide in Syria. It hardly takes much of a stretch to put this argument in perspective.

Since December 23, 2019, over 700,000 Syrians have been ethnically cleansed from Idlib, 80 percent of which are women and children. Hundreds have been massacred and maimed in relentless airstrikes, while centres of resistance such as Maarat an Numan and Saraqeb have been reduced to ghost towns and piles of rubble.

The logic behind this is genocidal. Assad and his allies intend to cleanse through terror the mostly Sunni Syrian populations of the country who initiated the revolution against him and who have tasted life free from this dynastic tyrant. This is the reason why Syria’s refugee count sits at around 12 million people and why the death toll is so high. It’s why extermination camps exist, wherein tens of thousands of anti-Assad Syrians have been tortured and starved to death. It’s why hospitals, schools, civilian area and civil infrastructure have been so mercilessly targeted.

This is precisely what underlies the mass exodus occurring in Idlib.

Obama, who had previously posed as an ally of the Syrian opposition, abandoned them in favour of focusing solely on Daesh. His successor, Trump, has continued and expanded this policy.

No hope from presidential hopefuls

It’s in this spirit – of indifference to a genocide that far outstrips in scale even the monstrosity of the Bosnian genocide – that not a single one of the major candidates running to be the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination have mentioned Idlib.

One can expect this from Joe Biden, a man who was a vocal proponent of US Syria policy when he was Obama’s vice president and who continues to see Syria solely through the lens of opposition to Daesh and support for allies of Assad.

For every single candidate to outline their stances on foreign policy without mentioning the current vast ethnic cleansing in Idlib ought to defy belief.

Bernie Sanders, during the last debate, on the issue of foreign policy, even went through a list of ‘bad leaders’ – Assad’s name never made his list.

None of this means any of the candidates necessarily support Assad, though Sanders, Yang and the thankfully marginal Tulsi Gabbard all would normalise or consider normalising diplomatic relations with the genocidal tyrant.

But almost all of them support a particular narrative that the US is committed to ‘endless war’, with the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan being somehow elided with worthy interventions like the NATO no-fly zone in support of the Libyan revolution.