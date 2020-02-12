WORLD
Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini immunity over migrant boat
Far-right leader Matteo Salvini, the head of Italy's League party, who was serving as interior minister at the time, could eventually face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.
Leader of Italy's far-right party Matteo Salvini leaves after his speech at the Senate ahead of a vote on whether to pursue an investigation against him that could give rise to a trial for alleged kidnapping of migrants, in Rome, Italy, February 12, 2020. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
February 12, 2020

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year.

The result of the vote is due to be formally announced around 1800 GMT but a Reuters tally of the count showed a majority in favour of removing Salvini's legal protection as a former minister.

The decision gives magistrates in Sicily the go-ahead to press charges over his decision to keep 131 rescued migrants blocked aboard a coastguard ship for six days last July as he waited for other European Union states to agree to take them in.

Salvini, the head of Italy's League party who was serving as interior minister at the time, could eventually face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty at the end of Italy's tortuous legal process. 

Conviction could also bar him from political office, dashing his ambitions to lead a future government.

SOURCE:Reuters
