Israel has no qualms about developing warm relations with pacified Arab states — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and now Sudan — while mistreating its Arab minority, encouraging structural violence and racism against them.

On Tuesday, Jewish fanatics openly attacked an Arab-Israeli village in Galilee in southern Israel, an area bordering Lebanon, damaging cars and defacing the walls of a mosque with racist slogans: "Jews awaken"; "Stop assimilating".

"For weeks [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is sending us one message, you're not wanted," said Ayman Odeh, the leader of the Arab Joint List, an alliance of Israeli Arab parties, blaming the Israeli right wing for provoking ultra-Jewish groups to attack Arab citizens of the country.

"Today we see the results," Odeh said, referring to recently increased attacks to both Palestinians and the Israeli citizens of Palestinian origin.

In September, Netanyahu even resorted to hate speech on his official Facebook page. In an attempt to tarnish the image of the opposition parties, he said his political rivals are ready to collaborate with the Arabs “who want to destroy” all Israeli Jews including “women, children and men”. The remark was perceived as racist and bigoted, compelling the tech behemoth Facebook to suspend the Likud’s use of automated messaging for 24 hours.

While the same Netanyahu blasts Arabs at home, he appears to be in a perfect tune with other autocratic rulers of Arab states like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, all of whom tacitly or publicly express a necessity to normalise ties with Israel.

Israel claims to be a democracy, but Netanyahu and others like him want to demonise the country’s Arab-dominated parties. While Odeh’s Joint List, which is an alliance of different Arab parties, is the third biggest political group at Knesset, the Israeli parliament, no one appears to be willing to work with them, treating them as pariahs.