Owning a piece of art is not just for the ultra-wealthy anymore.

Masterworks, a two-year-old startup, buys artwork with profit potential then sells shares in it to its customers using its online platform.

"Our fundamental belief is that this is a very interesting asset class, which historically has been traded by the ultra-wealthy for hundreds of years," said Scott Lynn, a 40-year-old founder and chief executive of Masterworks.

"But the only way to really invest in art has been to purchase a painting. Masterworks is the first platform that allows anyone to really invest in these great works of art."