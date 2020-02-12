Democrats vying for the right to challenge US President Donald Trump turned their focus on Wednesday to Nevada and South Carolina after Bernie Sanders solidified his front-runner status with a narrow victory in New Hampshire, with Pete Buttigieg close behind him.

While Sanders, a US senator from neighbouring Vermont, and Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finished first and second in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary respectively, the contest also showed the growing appeal of US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who placed third after surging over the past few days.

Two Democrats whose fortunes have been fading — US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden — limped out of New Hampshire, finishing fourth and fifth respectively amid fresh questions about the viability of their candidacies.

New Hampshire was the second contest in the state-by-state battle to pick a Democratic nominee to face Trump, a Republican, in the Nov 3 election. Sanders and Buttigieg finished in a virtual tie in the first contest last week in Iowa and won an equal number of delegates — who formally vote at the party's convention in July to select a nominee — in New Hampshire.

More than 294,000 voters cast ballots in New Hampshire's Democratic primary, the state party said, breaking the record of 288,000 set in 2008, when Barack Obama's historic candidacy energized the party.

The campaign's focus now shifts to states more demographically diverse than the largely white and rural kickoff states of Iowa and New Hampshire. The next contest is on Feb 22 in Nevada, where more than a quarter of the residents are Latino, followed a week later by South Carolina, where about a fourth are African-American.

After that, 14 states, including California and Texas, vote in the March 3 contests known as Super Tuesday, which will also be the first time voters see the name of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg on the Democratic presidential ballot.

Democrats must decide whether their best choice to challenge Trump would be a moderate like Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Biden or Bloomberg — or a candidate further to the left like Sanders or Warren.

Only one of the candidates has public events planned on Wednesday. Bloomberg, a billionaire media mogul, plans rallies in Chattanooga and Nashville, Tennessee.

With an eye toward a potential general election campaign against Trump, Bloomberg on Wednesday announced the opening of a campaign office in New Hampshire. Bloomberg also picked up endorsements from three black members of the US House of Representatives after he came under scrutiny over past support for a policing tactic known as stop and frisk that disproportionately affected racial minorities.

In New Hampshire, Sanders drew 26 percent of the vote and Buttigieg had 24 percent. Klobuchar had 20 percent, Warren 9 percent and Biden 8 percent.