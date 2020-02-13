WORLD
3 MIN READ
Assad regime continues to ignore ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
In the Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Assad regime continues to ignore ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
An aerial view shows smoke billowing from a building in the village of Maaret al Naasan in Syria's Idlib province on February 12, 2020. / AFP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
February 13, 2020

Syrian regime forces have killed over 1,800 civilians and are in control of around 2,000 square kilometres in Idlib's de-escalation zone, despite the Sochi deal signed in 2018 between Turkey, Russia and Iran.

To maintain some peace and a ceasefire in the region, four areas in Syria were designated as de-escalation zones.

But regime forces backed by Russia and Iran are continuing their attacks and have now taken control of all de-escalation zones in Syria, except Idlib, a northwestern province near Turkey's border.

In the Sochi deal, Turkey and Russia agreed to set up a demilitarised zone in Idlib, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Attacks by the Russian-backed regime had paused for a little while after the deal was struck.

This resulted in almost 80,000 displaced Syrians returning back to their homes. 

But the regime, desperate to retake control of the entire country, have resumed their attacks with Russian and Iranian backing.

Over 1,800 civilians killed

RECOMMENDED

Over 1,800 civilians have been killed by artillery fire and air strikes since the deal was signed in 2018.

During these attacks, many places of worship, schools, hospitals, and civil defence offices were also repeatedly targeted.

Roughly 1.8 million civilians displaced

With the latest attacks on civilian settlements, the Assad regime's strategy is to drive all civilians from Idlib towards Turkey's border.

Regime forces have labelled all civilians in Idlib as "terrorists," and are known for indiscriminately killing women and children.

Since January 2019, the number of Syrians that have moved to areas near Turkey's border has increased to nearly 1.8 million.

Air strikes turn to land assaults

The regime has taken over large districts such as Kafr Nabudah, Khan Shaykhun, Maarat al Numan, Saraqib as well as south and southeast of Idlib, rural areas of northern and eastern Hama and many rural areas in southern and western Aleppo.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza