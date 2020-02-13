A North Dakota artist said on Wednesday he has scrapped his plans for a mural honouring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg following boycott threats against a Bismarck business that would have featured the outdoor image.

Shane Balkowitsch had planned to put a 7-foot-tall (2.1-meter tall) mural of Thunberg on the brick exterior wall of a bakery. Balkowitsch took the photo of the teenage climate activist when she visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in October.

Balkowitsch told The Bismarck Tribune he saw the planned mural as a celebration of art, not a dig at oil or coal companies in North Dakota.

But after threats of boycotts and possible vandalism appeared when KFYR-TV posted a story about the planned mural on its Facebook page Tuesday, Balkowitsch said Wednesday he pulled his application with the city.

“There was no motivation other than install a very important piece of history that was captured here in North Dakota, in Bismarck, but I guess Bismarck doesn’t want it,” Balkowitsch said.

Balkowitsch had secured permission for the mural from the bakery and the building owner. City planning staff had recommended approval, according to city documents. The Renaissance Zone Authority, acting as the Downtown Design Review Committee, was poised to give it final approval Thursday.