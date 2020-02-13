POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UEFA and CONMEBOL send message with co-operation agreement
Memorandum, between the South American and European football bodies, covers a wide range of topics, including education and training, promotion and development, competition organisation, safety and good governance.
UEFA and CONMEBOL send message with co-operation agreement
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Alejandro Dominguez (R) speaks next to UEFA Acting President Angel Maria Villar Llona of Spain during the Conmebol Extraordinary Congress as part of the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, Mexico, May 12, 2016. / Reuters
February 13, 2020

The governing bodies of European and South American football on Wednesday signed an agreement that not only promised co-operation in a host of areas but also sent a signal to FIFA.

The South American body, CONMEBOL, and host UEFA, representing Europe, signed a memorandum of understanding in Nyon, in Switzerland, that replaces a 2012 agreement.

"Today's agreement marks a first step in allowing UEFA and CONMEBOL to closely cooperate so that we can share expertise and knowledge for the development of the game on both continents," said Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president.

A UEFA statement said that the memorandum covers a wide range of topics, including education and training, promotion and development, competition organisation, safety and good governance.

The two bodies talked about exchanging referees, co-ordinating policy on coaching licences and arranging inter-continental matches.

RECOMMENDED

"Together we can do a lot for the development of football and I am very much looking forward to this enhanced collaboration," said CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez. "This is just the beginning."

UEFA has been critical of FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plan for a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021 in China.

The governing body of world soccer approved the plan last March despite UEFA opposition.

According to sources, Dominguez was unhappy with Infantino talking directly with South American clubs about their participation.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza