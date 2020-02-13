China has reported 254 new daily deaths and a spike in new daily virus cases of 15,152, after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorised.

The total deaths from the more than two-month-old outbreak as reported on Thursday stood at 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases mounting to 59,804. The change in categorisation appeared to push forward the process to a doctors' on-the-spot diagnosis rather than waiting for the results of laboratory tests.

The new figures were released hours after President Xi Jinping touted "positive results" from the government's drastic measures to contain the virus and a top Chinese expert predicted the epidemic would peak this month.

Hubei's communist party chief removed

The head of the Communist Party in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicentre of a coronavirus, has been relieved of duty, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Former Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong succeeds Jiang Chaoliang as the ruling Communist Party's chief in the beleaguered province, while Wang Zhonglin will take over from Ma Guoqiang as the party secretary in Wuhan.

Military medical personnel sent to Wuhan

China on Thursday sent 1,400 military medical personnel to Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, official media reported.

Chinese Central Television (CCTV) showed China's latest heavy military transport aircraft, Y-20, arriving at Wuhan's Tianhe airport with people in uniforms.

CCTV said 11 military aircraft including 6 Y-20 carried about the personnel and materials to Wuhan on Thursday.

China is sending 2,600 military medical personnel in total, with the others arriving soon.

There are already over 4,000 military medical personnel in Wuhan.

'Clinically diagnosed'

Officials in Hubei said they were broadening their definition for COVID-19 cases by including people "clinically diagnosed" with the virus in the daily tally.

This means officials can use lung imaging on suspected cases to diagnose the virus, rather than the standard nucleic acid tests.

China has placed some 56 million in virtual quarantine in Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, since late last month and restricted movements of millions more in cities far from the epicentre in an unprecedented effort to contain the virus.

Xi chaired a meeting of the ruling Politburo Standing Committee on Wednesday after figures showed that the number of new cases had dropped for a second straight day.

China has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) for its transparent handling of the outbreak, in contrast to the way it concealed the extent of the SARS virus.