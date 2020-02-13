Left-wing Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it had formally requested talks with centre-right rival Fianna Fail to discuss options for forming a new government following an inconclusive election last weekend.

The request puts pressure on Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, whose party has 38 seats in the 160-seat parliament, to clarify his position on a possible tie-up with Sinn Fein, which has 37 seats.

Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and the centre-right Fine Gael Party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar secured just under a quarter of seats in parliament each, meaning it will be hard to form a government unless at least two of the three cooperate.

"Micheal Martin has said 'I am a democrat, I listen to the people and I respect the decision of the people', so he knows that the people have voted for change," Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said in a statement to announce that the formal request had been made.

"There is an obligation on all of us to act urgently," she added.