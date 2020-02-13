A new documentary titled ‘The Dissident’ is making waves as it details how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was the victim of a hack made possible through a Whatsapp message sent to him by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The documentary cited the results of digital forensic analysis shared by the Guardian, which took place in May 2018.

The report states that Bezos and the Saudi crown prince were exchanging messages when MBS sent a video file that compromised Bezos’ device, leading to the transfer of significant amounts of data from the phone.

The documentary titled ‘The Dissident’ premiered in late January, stating that the hack was made possible by Pegasus spyware. The same spyware was used to surveil Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi before his murder. ‘The Dissident’ is renewing international outcry over Saudi Arabia’s civil rights record and humanitarian abuses.

Film and fact

The docudrama doesn’t hold back or disappoint. It unequivocally affirms that figures within the United Nations, CIA, and Turkish authorities believe that Khashoggi was murdered by direct command of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

For nearly 120 thrilling minutes, Academy Award-winning director Bryan Fogel elaborates a clear and compelling case that details how the young Saudi crown prince wielded social media and Israeli technology to hack and track Saudi citizens who dared to speak out against the kingdom.

“My dream of dreams is for a distributor to give this the global release it deserves, to stand up to Saudi Arabia and honour Jamal Khashoggi and the freedom of the press,” said the director.