Turkey will send additional troops to Idlib, northwestern Syria, for the sake of a durable ceasefire, Turkey’s defence minister said on Thursday.

"We are sending additional troops to enable a permanent ceasefire, we are going to control the field," Hulusi Akar told reporters after a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels.

"Force will be used against those who do not comply with the ceasefire, including radicals, and all measures will be taken," he added.

The announcement followed recent deadly attacks by Assad regime forces on Turkish troops holding the existing ceasefire, as well as attacks on Idlib civilians, sending hundreds of thousands of them flocking to the nearby border with Turkey.

Akar said the additional observation posts in the region will enable Turkey to monitor the situation in the field.

"I would like to say once again that all measures to ensure a permanent ceasefire, including the use of force when necessary, will be taken," he said.

Akar added that the attacks by the Assad regime are worsening both radicalisation and migration in the region.

Syrians are fleeing regime-held areas amid harsh winter weather to reach Turkey and safety, said Akar, adding that the world should not ignore this human tragedy.