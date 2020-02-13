In pictures: A ski festival brings hope of peace in Afghanistan
It is not all bad news in Afghanistan. Away from the media glare, Afghans enjoy Bamyan's powder snow as they burn some calories on skies and snowboards.
In pictures: A ski festival brings hope of peace in Afghanistan
Ali OzkokAli Ozkok
February 13, 2020

Afghanistan has its own winter adventures, and a ski festival is one of the most important ones. Known as the Winter Olympics in local vernacular, the festival not only hosts ski lovers but also the country’s national athletes. 

Less publicised in international media, young Afghans have developed a keen interest in winter sports – and they are experimenting with different types.

Away from the regional and global political dramas and far away from the hustle and bustle of Kabul city, the country’s winter sports athletes are in Bamyan this month. The province’s geography and climate are ideal for the sport and it provides the necessary security for them.

