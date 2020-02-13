Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan together with his Cabinet members welcomed the Turkish president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, at Nur Khan Air Base, a military base used to receive foreign government officials.

The first lady, Emine Erdogan, is also accompanying the president.

Two children presented bouquets to the president and the first lady. Pakistan’s premier himself drove the president to the Prime Minister House, where a guard of honour is to be presented.

Erdogan will co-chair a high-level meeting with Khan during his visit — the fourth since 2002, and second since he became president.

The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will also be attended by senior politicians and Cabinet members from both sides.