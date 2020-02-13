TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan together with his Cabinet members welcomed the Turkish president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, at Nur Khan Air Base.
Turkey's President Erdogan arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan are welcomed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan upon their arrival in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 13, 2020. / AA
By Asena Boşnak
February 13, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan together with his Cabinet members welcomed the Turkish president, accompanied by a high-level delegation, at Nur Khan Air Base, a military base used to receive foreign government officials.

The first lady, Emine Erdogan, is also accompanying the president.

Two children presented bouquets to the president and the first lady. Pakistan’s premier himself drove the president to the Prime Minister House, where a guard of honour is to be presented.

Erdogan will co-chair a high-level meeting with Khan during his visit — the fourth since 2002, and second since he became president.

The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will also be attended by senior politicians and Cabinet members from both sides.

RECOMMENDED

Important deals

At the conclusion of the session, a joint declaration will be signed, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout," the statement added.

Prior to the session, the two leaders will meet for discussions on a wide range of global and regional affairs.

Along with the Pakistani premier, Erdogan will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

Erdogan will separately meet Pakistan's President Arif Alvi.

He is also scheduled to address a joint session of Pakistani Parliament on Friday for the fourth time, having done so previously in November 2016, May 2012 and October 2009.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza