Arcelik, a leading white goods producer in Turkey, on Thursday, filed a case for patent infringement against South Korean appliances manufacturer LG Electronics and its subsidiaries in France and Germany.

Arcelik claimed that LG Electronics used the Turkish firm's washing machine technology, named 'Direct Drive', in its devices under another name – '6 motion'. The company said this was unlicensed, according to information received by Anadolu Agency.

The technology, patented in 1997, prevents damage to clothes by enabling the drum to perform a half-turn cradle movement.

Despite the Turkish company's efforts for resolving the issue amicably, LG electronics failed to cooperate, Arcelik asserted.