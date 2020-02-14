Syrian air defences intercepted missiles over the capital Damascus on Thursday, state media reported, without specifying the source of the attack.

"Our air defences intercepted hostile targets over the skies of Damascus," state agency SANA said.

It said the "missiles were launched from over the occupied Golan Heights".

Several missiles were intercepted before they could reach their targets, it added.

A Syrian regime forces source quoted by SANA said the attack took place at 11:45 pm (21:45 GMT), when an AFP correspondent in Damascus heard loud blasts.

SANA released a video of what appeared to be Syrian air defences firing over Damascus.