The entire board of the Cesar Academy, France's equivalent of the Oscars, resigned on Thursday just two weeks ahead of its gala award night after more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities demanded "profound reform".

The academy had come under fire after Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy" topped the list of nominations for this year's Cesar awards which will be handed out on February 28.

Polanski has been wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl since 1978 and is persona non grata in Hollywood.

"To honour those men and women who made cinema happen in 2019, to find calm and ensure that the festival of film remains just that, a festival, the board has unanimously decided to resign," the academy said in a statement.

"This collective decision will allow complete renewal of the board," it added.

A general meeting will be held after the upcoming awards ceremony to elect a new board and management which will work on implementing reforms and modernisation, it said.

On Wednesday in an open letter, more than 200 actors, producers, directors and movie personalities denounced the "dysfunction" at the academy and "opaqueness" in its accounts.