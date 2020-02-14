UEFA has teamed up with Disney to launch a pan-European project aimed at increasing the number of girls playing football.

The biggest-ever attempt to boost girls' involvement in the game will start this spring in seven European countries before being introduced across the continent, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

The new 'Playmakers' project is aimed at girls aged five to eight years old, who are not currently playing football, and is focused around play and games involving popular Disney characters and storylines.

The first stage of the project will be based around the Incredibles 2 film and characters.

UEFA had already committed to an ambitious target of doubling the number of women and girls playing the sport by 2024 and the youngest age group is seen as key to that change.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA's Head of Women's Football, told Reuters that the aim of the programme was to "create an environment for all girls to flourish and develop, whether that be fundamental movement skills, football basics or life skills and values.

"We truly believe that this unique programme can be the spark for a more active generation of football-loving girls."

While more teenage girls and women are playing football, girls tend to start later than boys, choosing other sports or activities.

UEFA examined research which showed that globally 84 percent of girls under the age of 17 are not meeting the World Health Organization minimum activity guidelines.