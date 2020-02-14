WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pressure mounts for Swiss parliamentary probe into spying operation
Crypto AG used its base in neutral Switzerland to help it sell code-making equipment to Iran, India, Pakistan, Libya, Egypt, Chile, Argentina and dozens of other countries who in effect paid millions of dollars to be spied on.
Pressure mounts for Swiss parliamentary probe into spying operation
The logo of Crypto AG is seen at its headquarters in Steinhausen, Switzerland February 11, 2020. / Reuters
February 14, 2020

Senior members of the Swiss legislature are demanding a parliamentary investigation into a spying operation in which US and German intelligence used a Swiss cryptography company as a front to eavesdrop on other countries.

The government has appointed a former Supreme Court justice to look into "Operation Rubicon", which for decades involved the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and German BND spy service covertly using Crypto AG's encryption technology to crack other nations' top-secret messages.

He is due to report back by the end of June and the cabinet will be briefed.

But pressure is mounting for parliament to launch its own investigation to find out who in Switzerland knew about the scheme.

Although the outlines of "Operation Rubicon" were known for years, new details about its scope and duration were made public this week by Swiss, German and US investigative journalists.

If the Swiss state knew of the operation and turned a blind eye to it, Switzerland's image as a neutral go-between in international affairs could be damaged.

Alfred Heer, head of parliament's government oversight committee, told broadcaster SRF he would propose his panel look into the matter.

RECOMMENDED

"This is the fastest way to shed light on the affair," he said. "It is our obligation to investigate this case."

The centre-left Social Democrats have called for a full parliamentary investigation and two other coalition parties said they were also open to a full investigation, which would be only the fifth in Swiss history.

The company used its base in neutral Switzerland to help it sell code-making equipment to Iran, India, Pakistan, Libya, Egypt, Chile, Argentina and dozens of other countries who in effect paid millions of dollars to be spied on.

The technology was modified to let the CIA and BND break codes, the Washington Post newspaper and German and Swiss broadcasters ZDF and SRF reported. They described US spymasters and their then-West German counterparts as controlling nearly all Crypto operations from 1970.

Several former government officials approached by SRF denied knowledge of the operation or said they did not remember.

SRF cited unnamed sources as saying Swiss intelligence knew of the scheme and that Swiss officials helped block a police investigation in the 1990s after a Crypto executive tipped off authorities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza