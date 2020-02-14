A series of avalanches struck a central province in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least 21 people, authorities said on Friday.

According to Ahmad Tameem Azimi, spokesman of the ministry for disaster management, seven people remain missing following the avalanches, while 10 were injured.

The 21 killed were all from two families in the area, Azimi said. At least 50 houses were destroyed.

Azimi added that search and rescue teams have been working since Thursday to find the missing and help the victims.

He said the number of dead was expected to climb with cold weather and difficult conditions hampering rescue efforts.

Most highways have been closed for weeks, due to heavy snowfall and fears of avalanches.