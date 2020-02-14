Turkey will in coming days export to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan locally-produced coronavirus detection kits that can get results in about two hours, its health minister said on Friday.

China's coronavirus outbreak has showed no sign of peaking with health authorities reporting more than 5,000 new cases earlier on Friday.

Earlier this month, Turkey evacuated 42 people from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, and kept them quarantined for 14 days while authorities ran tests.

Speaking in Ankara after the quarantine period expired with no detected infections, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkey's coronavirus detection kit has a 99.6 percent accuracy rate.