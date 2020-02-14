The emergence of a disease is like terrorism, leading to widespread fear that obscures reality. The recent outbreak of the coronavirus has resulted in xenophobia against a scapegoated group and states obsessing over their sovereignty and borders in the face of a transnational threat.

The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan serves as a reminder that diseases are political as well as biological. Geopolitical tension between China and other nations has exacerbated the political aspect in areas from its resurgent naval power and 5G mobile to trade.

However, the coronavirus is a problem that is global in nature, which requires political solutions based on international cooperation on the multinational, national and local level, based on the free flow of scientific information among these actors.

There are two lessons that should be heeded from this latest outbreak. First, diseases are products of how humanity interacts with the environment, exploiting jungles and forests where viruses among wildlife make the jump to human hosts. Second is the need to fight disinformation, particularly Orientalist stereotypes of Chinese people, to be better prepared for the next outbreak.

The long history of germs

The recent emergence of the coronavirus is embedded in a history that began with humans coming into close contact with animals. The domestication of the horse led to the virus responsible for the common cold making its first jump into humans, chickens gave us chickenpox, shingles, and “bird flu”, pigs were the source of influenza, and from cattle emerged measles, smallpox, and tuberculosis.

This is the long history of zoonosis, or how diseases make the jump from animals to humans. When a virus makes the zoonotic jump from one animal to a human, that patient zero serves as the vector of the disease to the next human. Three quarters of infectious diseases are zoonotic spillovers.

In the 21st century, novel coronaviruses have made a new jump to humans from bats, which serve as reservoirs for zoonotic viruses. In 2003, SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) was connected to a bat that infected a civet cat sold in a Chinese market. MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) in 2012 was most likely transmitted from a bat to a camel to a human. The 2014 Ebola outbreak was thought to have originated from fruit bats.

These diseases will become more common as humans exploit animals and encroach on new natural habitats as a result of active deforestation, or constructing road and railways into the tropical forests, exposing themselves to bats and the viruses they carry.

Political solutions will be needed to be developed proactively to mitigate this exposure on the national and international level.

The national level: China

China has placed Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities under lockdown, quarantining an estimated 56 million people, the largest in history.

Historical research concludes that a quarantine, from the Italian “quaranta giorni,” works effectively when urban authorities act early, while simultaneously implementing a combination of isolating the infected in hospitals or at home, banning public gatherings, shutting down roads and railways, and closing schools.