The main theme of this years Munich Security Conference, chaired by Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, is what the conference calls “Westlessness”.

The conference will be held in Germany between February 14 to 16 with the participation of more than 500 international decision-makers.

“Westlessness” refers to several things: it refers to a crisis of identity and existence in the Western world and suggests infighting within its sphere. It also refers to a tendency in the world to move away from the West.

In his foreword to the Munich Security Report 2020, Ischinger says “the West as we know it is contested both from within and from without.”

Ischinger continues to say “Part of the challenge is that we have lost a common understanding of what it means to be part of the West,” adding that, “all this occurs against the backdrop of the relative rise of the non-Western world and a mounting number of global challenges and crises that would require a concerted Western response.”

“At a time in which trans-Atlantic tensions are high, which is largely due to President Trump’s agenda and rhetoric, and non-Western powers such as China and Russia are rising, there are questions about so-called Western values and what they mean and represent,” Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of DC-based consultancy Gulf State Analytics says. “This conference takes place at a time in which many in certain European capitals are beginning to see themselves as the true defenders of Western liberalism.”

The MSC 2020 report attempts to define “Westlessness” to which it assigns two dozen pages: “Far-reaching power shifts in the world and rapid technological change contribute to a sense of anxiety and restlessness. The world is becoming less Western. But more importantly, the West itself may become less Western, too. This is what we call ‘Westlessness.’”

While admitting that the “West” has never been a monolithic concept, the MSC 2020 report says for the past decades, what kept the West together was “straightforward: a commitment to liberal democracy and human rights, to a market-based economy, and to international cooperation in international institutions.”

Now with the extensive popularity of right-wing politicians such as the United States’ Donald Trump or Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who the report calls the rising “illiberal and nationalist camp” within the Western world, there is now what Tom McTague writing for the Atlantic has identified as “the spiritual disunity of the West”.

The report contrasts the “closed” camp of Trump and his ilk, a “community held together by ethnic, cultural or religious criteria” with the idealistic and “open” West of a “community bound by liberal-democratic values and open to everyone sharing these values.”