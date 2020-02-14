POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Indian students stripped for menstruation checks
Nearly 70 students said they were told to undress after a used sanitary napkin was found in a garden outside Sahjanand Girls Institute in Gujarat, where they are banned from the hostel when they have their periods.
Indian students stripped for menstruation checks
In this file photo, students attend a private school in Mumbai. / Getty Images
By Asena Boşnak
February 14, 2020

Scores of women protested outside an Indian college, saying the institute's authorities forced them to strip to check if they were menstruating.

The students were told to undress after a used sanitary napkin was found in a garden outside Sahjanand Girls Institute, where they are banned from the hostel when they are on their periods.

"There are no words to describe the humiliation we faced," said one of the students protesting outside the college in Bhuj in the western state of Gujarat.

Critics said the strip search of sorts amounts to sexual assault but the college dean denied the accusation as it was done with consent.

Deep-rooted social taboos remain in India around menstruating women. 

In some rural areas, women are made to sleep separately during periods. They are banned from entering some temples.

College authorities lined up 68 students in the washroom and ordered them to undress one by one, the students told reporters.

RECOMMENDED

The college is run by the conservative Hindu sect Swaminarayan. The sect runs lavish temples around the world, including in London.

Its rules bar students from staying in the hostel during their periods.

Menstruating women students must stay in an isolated basement area and keep away from the kitchen and the place of worship.

They also have to sit at the back of the classroom during lectures.

The college said it had set up an inquiry and indicated action could be taken against the staff behind the checks.

College trustee Pravin Pindoria said: "The girls were informed about the hostel rules before they took admission. I have called a meeting of the administrative committee which will take action against the responsible persons."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza