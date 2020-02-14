Whatever little credibility the US claimed to have as an arbiter of the vexed Israel-Palestine dispute, the Trump administration has ripped it apart at the seams through a series of controversial decisions in the past few years.

The latest addition to Washington's reckless diplomacy came in the form of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's snub to the UN report on Israeli companies with direct links to illegal Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

The UN's extensive report exposes a list of companies that are extracting profits from the illegal Jewish settlements, including the US-based TripAdvisor and Airbnb and the British truck and digger maker JCB.

Although the UN maintained the report would have no legal consequences on the companies involved in the illicit trade on occupied lands, it still infuriated Pompeo, who accused it of being "anti-Israeli".

“The US has not and will never provide any information to support the compilation of these lists,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

Palestinian leadership has already cut off political contact with the Trump administration and two-thirds of Palestininans oppose the idea of resuming bi-lateral contact with the US government.

The blatant pro-Zionist policymaking that came from the Trump administration in recent years — from slashing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees to unilaterally recognising the city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital— have further complicated the conflict.

Here are the three most controversial decisions the US took under the command of President Donald Trump since 2016, shredding apart the facade of neutrality Washington strived to put forth before the international community.

Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem

Trump moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018 amid heavy criticism by world public opinion.

By unilaterally recognising Jerusalem as “the capital” of Israel, the US sparked protests in the region where Israeli forces violently intervened Palestinians.

By just agreeing with Israeli claims over Jerusalem, the US totally ignored Palestinians right in east Jerusalem.

Trump's recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December outraged Palestinians, who said the United States could no longer serve as an honest broker in any peace process with Israel.

Israel captured the city in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed, as its "eternal and indivisible capital" in a move that has not won international recognition.

Most countries say the status of Jerusalem - a sacred city to Jews, Muslims and Christians - should be determined in a final peace settlement and that moving their embassies now would prejudge any such deal. Peace talks aimed a finding a two-state solution to the conflict have been frozen since 2014.