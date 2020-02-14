The Assad regime’s winter offensive in the Idlib province has forced more than 700,000 people to flee from their homes to northern areas close to the Turkish border since December, affecting children and elderly people, many of whom froze to death.

Turkey has demanded from Russia, which is allied with Damascus, that it stop the regime offensive as soon as possible and to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region, vowing to keep its observation posts, aiming to protect civilians there.

Shaza Barakat, a Syrian activist living in Idlib, speaking to TRT World, said the Russian-Assad regime policy toward Syrian children and other civilians is “politically criminal”. She said the province's roads are full of displaced people who are "escaping to nowhere".

Nearly 300,000 people out of the displaced are reportedly children. The number of the displaced and the proportion of children in them could be even more, according to TRT World sources in Syria's Idlib and Turkey's Gaziantep.

Abdul Selam al Sherif, who is working for Turkey’s IHH aid group based in Gaziantep close to the Syrian border, says at least 800,000 people were displaced and 60 percent of them are children.

"It is very cold now and the cold is affecting children. Some are dying because of the cold. We've recorded cases of children dying as a result of the cold, which were also shared through social media,” said a member of the Hurras Network, a humanitarian group working in Idlib.

"These children are living in fear, and are being deprived of everything, especially food. These children are also leaving their schools and losing their rights to education. So this is the situation for children in these circumstances, it's very exhausting," the anonymous member of the group said.

“The problem is they have left their houses in a freezing winter. They are moving from their houses and they do not know where they should go. You will find many people, sitting in their cars for several days,” Sherif told TRT World.

“The temperatures sometimes drop to 7 below zero or 8 below zero (in degrees Celsius) there,” he says.

Beside the problem of the freezing winter and finding shelters, the internally displaced people (IDP) also face hunger on the way, Sherif says. “They need water and they need bathrooms to use.”