A World Health Organization-led joint mission with China will start its outbreak investigation work this weekend and will focus on how the new coronavirus is spreading and the severity of the disease, the WHO's director said on Friday.

The mission will also seek more details on how, where and when the more than 1,700 health workers infected so far contracted the new virus, WHO officials said.

"We expect the full team to touch down over the weekend," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a briefing.

"Particular attention will be paid to understanding transmission of the virus, the severity of disease and the impact of ongoing response measures."

Death toll nears 1,400

Chinese authorities reported 5,090 new cases in mainland China on Friday, including more than 120 deaths, taking the total number of infected to 63,851, and the number of deaths from the disease, now called COVID-19, to 1,380.

Officials revealed that 1,716 health workers had been infected as of Tuesday, underscoring the risks doctors and nurses have taken due to shortages of protective gear.

Japan reported its first death of an infected person — the third fatality outside mainland China after the Philippines and Hong Kong.

More than 500 people have now been contaminated in around 30 countries outside China, which includes the autonomous territories of Hong Kong and Macao.

Egypt confirms first case

Egypt confirmed its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation at hospital.

The health ministry said in a statement that it had immediately informed the World Health Organization and had taken all necessary preventative measures. It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details.

US changes tone

After initially praising Beijing for its response to the virus, Washington says it feels let down by a lack of transparency from China.

Larry Kudlow, a senior White House economic official, contradicts President Donald Trump's upbeat message towards Beijing, expressing disappointment that it has declined Washington's offer to send experts to China.

China has defended its record on transparency towards the international community in its response to the spread of the new virus.