English champions Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined $32.53 million by European football's governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

UEFA said in a statement that City had committed "serious breaches" of the rules while the Premier League club swiftly said they intended to appeal the decision to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ruling, if upheld, would mean City would not be able to compete in next season's Champions League should they again qualify for Europe's top club competition.

UEFA's FFP rules are intended to prevent clubs receiving unlimited amounts of money through inflated sponsorship deals with organisations related to the owners.

Announcing the ban a UEFA statement declared, "The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons)."

European football's governing body said that City "failed to cooperate in the investigation."

"The adjudicatory chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016," European football's governing body said.