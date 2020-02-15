Wearing virtual reality goggles, Jang Ji-sung burst into tears as her 7-year-old daughter, Na-yeon, emerged from behind piles of wood in a neighbourhood park, her playground until she died from blood-related diseases three years ago.

"Mom, where have you been? Have you been thinking of me?" Na-yeon said, prompting a choked-up Jang to reply: "Always."

Jang tried to reach closer, only to see her hands penetrate the virtual figure wearing her daughter's favourite violet dress and carrying a pink purse featuring Elsa and Anna, sisters from Disney's animated musical "Frozen".

"I really want to touch you just once," Jang said, her voice and hands quivering. "I really missed you."

The tearful reunion, aired last week in a documentary by South Korean broadcaster MBC, was made possible by virtual reality (VR) technology which embodied Na-yeon in a digital avatar modelled upon a child actor using photos and memories from her mother.