Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib in line with its de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday, after violence spiked in the region during the past few weeks.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict, agreed in 2018 to set up a de-escalation zone in the region.

But a Syrian regime offensive has disrupted Ankara and Moscow's fragile cooperation, after 13 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian attacks in the past two weeks.

Turkey's defence ministry said that the Turkish military had hit 54 regime targets eliminating 76 regime soldiers in response.

Ankara has said it will use military power to drive back the Syrian forces unless they withdraw by the end of February.

"If any harm comes to our soldiers in observation posts [in Idlib] or anywhere [in Syria], I declare from there that we will hit regime forces everywhere regardless of the Sochi deal," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this week.

"We will do this by any means necessary, by air or ground, without hesitating, without allowing for any stalling," he added.

Oktay told broadcaster NTV that Turkey was determined to stop Syrian regime advances in Idlib and Ankara had clearly conveyed its position on Idlib to Moscow during the talks.

"We cannot overlook the cruelty happening in our neighbour," Oktay said, adding that Turkey, which hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, cannot handle a new migrant wave from Idlib where hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

"Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in Idlib. Some of our observation posts have now fallen into areas controlled by the (Syrian) regime," he said, referring to Turkey's military observation posts established in Idlib under the 2018 deal.