Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar on Saturday of constantly violating a ceasefire in the country, saying he "must be stopped" so a political solution could be found.

Turkey backs the internationally-recognised government of Fayez al Serraj in Libya and has sent military personnel to the country in support of Serraj. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also warned that Ankara may deploy troops there if necessary.

Speaking at a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at the Munich Security Conference, Cavusoglu said that Haftar, who is based in east Libya, wanted a military solution to the conflict rather than a political one.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in east, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Violence in the war-torn country has seen an increase after Haftar’s forces launched an offensive to take Tripoli last April but the UN-recognised government has been able to keep them restricted to the city’s outskirts.

Talks with Russia on Idlib

Turkey wants to solve issues with Russia over the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib through diplomacy but will take other steps if necessary, Cavusoglu said during the news conference.