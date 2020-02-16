The Israeli military said its air force had attacked Hamas positions in Gaza on Saturday in retaliation to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

Reports of exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East plan, that was angrily rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

Fighter planes and helicopters targeted Hamas positions in central Gaza, including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from Gaza.

Following the rocket fire, Israel announced it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade on Gaza.