German federal prosecutors won a court order to detain 12 men arrested on suspicion of involvement in a far-right plot to overthrow the political order by means of targeted attacks on politicians, asylum seekers, and Muslims.

The men were arrested on Friday, four on suspicion of forming a right-wing terrorist organisation last September and the rest of offering them financial support.

German prosecutors alleged the suspects wanted to achieve their goal "with as yet-unspecified attacks against politicians, asylum-seekers and Muslims to provoke a civil war-like situation."

A federal court judge ordered them detained pending further investigations on Saturday, prosecutors said.

Bomb stores busted

Popular support for far-right groups is growing in Germany, notably in the country's former Communist east, as part of a polarisation at both ends of the political spectrum that is undermining the mainstream establishment that been in government since World War Two.

The men, aged between 20 and 50, named their group 'Der harte Kern' (The Hard Core), the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, saying they had been arrested in six different states.

It reported Sunday the group had links to a white supremacist group called Soldiers of Odin, founded in Finland in 2015.

The suspects, some with blankets draped over their heads, were escorted by police wearing balaclavas and body armour into the Federal Court in Karlsruhe for Saturday's hearing, Reuters TV footage showed.