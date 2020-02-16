WORLD
UN says Libya arms embargo a 'joke', demands accountability
"There are violations by land, sea, and air," UN representative Stephanie Williams says, warning a fragile truce was hanging "by a thread" as daily life in the country worsens.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Stephanie Williams, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya, arrive to hold a news conference after a follow-up meeting of the international committee on Libya, in Munich, Germany, February 16, 2020. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın, Ufuk Necat Tasci
February 16, 2020

An arms embargo aimed at curbing fighting in Libya has become meaningless because of violations and it is imperative that those who breach it are held to account, a senior UN official said on Sunday.

"The arms embargo has become a joke, we all really need to step up here," UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams said after a meeting of foreign ministers to follow up on a Berlin summit last month that agreed to uphold the embargo. Fighting has continued despite a call for a truce.

"It's complicated because there are violations by land, sea, and air, but it needs to be monitored and there needs to be accountability," Williams told a news conference, adding that Libya was now awash with advanced weapons.

'Deplorable' arms embargo violations

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: the illegal militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar and the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. 

Both sides have been fighting since April last year for control of the capital.

The UAE and Egypt support Haftar's militia while the GNA has sought Turkey's help in defending Tripoli from Haftar's siege.

A joint statement issued on Sunday by 13 countries involved in Libya, included Egypt, UAE, and Turkey, said there had been a discussion on the "deplorable" arms embargo violations and "renewed determination to contribute to its thorough implementation."

However, there was no mention of how the embargo would be monitored, enforced or whether there would be any consequences for violating it.

Truce holding by thread

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he wanted EU foreign ministers to make a decision on Monday on their role in monitoring the embargo.

"Everyone needs to know that – if they violate the embargo in future – then they violate a UN resolution and that this can't remain without consequences," Maas said, without elaborating.

The head of the GNA, Fayez al Serraj, said on Saturday that the country faces a financial crisis because of a blockade of oil terminals and oil fields by Haftar.

"The situation on the ground remains deeply troubling. The truce is holding only by a thread... the economic situation continues to deteriorate," the UN's Williams said. 

"It is the Libyan people that continue to suffer the most. The economic situation continues to deteriorate, exacerbated by the oil blockade."

The Libyan rivals are also scheduled to hold their first "political dialogue" on February 26.

Rome is set to host the next international talks on Libya under the aegis of the United Nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
