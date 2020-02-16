Syrian regime forces on Sunday seized a dozen villages and small towns as they pressed an offensive in the country's northwest against the last major rebel and opposition bastion, a war monitor said.

They captured 13 villages and small towns north and northwest of the city of Aleppo, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

On Sunday, Russian warplanes mounted heavy air strikes in the Aleppo province, bombing towns including Anadan, which was later seized by Syrian regime forces supported by Iranian-backed militias, activists reported.

Rebel military sources said opposition fighters had pulled back from the area, including Anadan and the town of Haritan.

"In day one, they took an area where for eight years they could not take a single village," Rami Abdulrahman, director of the UK-based SOHR said.

"There is very rapid advance by the (Syrian) regime in this area," Abdulrahman said.

"The factions have withdrawn from most of the area," he added. The Observatory said Syrian regime forces had seized 13 towns and villages in the area.

Backed by Russian air strikes, regime forces have kept up the assault on the Idlib region and areas of neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces since December.

Regime gains

Syria's regime-run agency SANA said army units were pushing on with their advance around Aleppo.

Regime forces have for weeks been making gains in northwestern Syria and chipping away at territory held by the opposition and rebel groups, focusing their latest operations on the west of Aleppo province.