WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 14 dead in DRC road crash
Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya said the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed.
At least 14 dead in DRC road crash
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo February 16, 2020. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
February 17, 2020

At least 14 people died and some two dozen more were hurt on Sunday when a lorry ploughed into vehicles and pedestrians in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa, police said.

Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya told AFP the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed.

"To date, there are 14 dead and several injured. There could be more than 30 injured," Health Minister Eteni Longodo said after visiting the scene.

"The government is here. We are taking care of the people. We shall ensure that everybody benefits from quality treatment," Longodo added.

Congolese often accuse the authorities of responding inadequately to such incidents.

RECOMMENDED

Interior Minister Gilbert Kankonde, who joined Longodo at the scene, said the government would seek to take "preventive measures" to crack down on speeding along a busy sloping stretch of road near the university.

Witness Joseph Enenge told UN-run Okapi radio he estimated the death toll at around 30 while another witness, Yasmine Lutonadio, told AFP that "there were so many dead, I just can't take it in."

Enenge and Lutonadio said the lorry had hit around eight vehicles.

AFPTV saw half a dozen shattered vehicles at the scene, including two minibuses and three cars.

Top Congo FM radio tweeted that the lorry was carrying a cargo of stones and hit "several vehicles and motorbikes", without giving further details.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan