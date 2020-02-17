For many of his most ardent admirers, a Netflix documentary confirms what they already knew - that the truth of Malcolm X’s murder was covered up and his real killers got away.

Now there are signs that the official narrative might be about to change. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has confirmed that it will review files relating to the assassination of the Black Nationalist icon.

The documentary, follows self-trained investigator Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, as he interviews those who knew Malcolm X and others connected to the killing at New York’s Audubon Ballroom in February 1965.

Key allegations in the series include the charge that federal investigators did not release evidence identifying four co-conspirators involved in the killing, thereby leading to the wrongful conviction of two men.

Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson served life sentences for the killing, alongside Talmadge Hayer who admitted to his role in the assassination.

After he was jailed, Hayer, who was later known as Mujahid Abdul Halim, named four of his accomplices and said Butler and Johnson were not involved in the death.

The pair, who later took the names Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam, is not believed to have been present at the Audubon at the time of Malcolm X’s murder. This admission was not properly acted upon by officials, according to the documentary.

All those implicated are members of the Nation of Islam (NOI) - A black nationalist organisation to which Malcolm X belonged until a high profile split in the years before his death.

Malcolm X had warned that the organisation was out to get him and frequently warned that he would die either at their hands or at the hands of the FBI.