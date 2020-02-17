Shortly after the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, took office in September 2019 she gave a speech on the damaging impact corruption has on society at large and made it a focus of her mandate.

Closer to home in Germany, however, where the EU's top decision-maker is from, an ongoing investigation is digging into lucrative contracts that were illegally awarded by Leyen and her senior staff when she was the defence minister, in what has been described as corrupt practices.

Von der Leyen was hauled in front of a powerful investigative committee of German MPs as evidence has mounted that there may have been tampering with her phones when they were handed back to the ministry and fully wiped of any information which may have proved valuable to the investigation.

The wide-ranging investigation has resulted in 30 witnesses being called and more than 4,000 documents collected. A circle of nepotistic relationships were allowed to accrue around the former German defence minister, which resulted in contracts being awarded in the hundreds of millions.

When auditors were tasked with investigating how external contractors were awarded they found that in 2015 up €100 million had been spent but only €2.2 million was declared.

Investigators found a similar pattern in 2016 with von der Leyen's ministry spending €150 million while declaring expenditure amounting €2.9 million.

Further questions have been raised on why lucrative contracts were awarded to the global consulting giant McKinsey & Company, where von der Leyen's son works as an associate and whether there was a conflict of interest in the decision-making process.

The investigation which is also looking at nepotism marks a humiliating low point for von der Leyen's leadership that will inevitably be exploited by her opponents within the EU bloc.