The European Union countries agreed on Monday to end Operation Sophia, the bloc's naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea, and launch a new effort focused more on enforcing a UN arms embargo around Libya, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.

"Operation Sophia is closed. Finished," Asselborn told reporters in Brussels on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said a "political agreement" had been reached to close the operation, launched in 2015 to crack down on migrant smugglers when its mandate expires in March.

He said a legal text defining the exact terms of the new mission must still be thrashed out by experts.

The idea is to shift the new operation further west, away from the usual waters used by migrants leaving Libya in search of better lives in Europe.

No weapons, no war

Referring to the as-yet-unnamed operation, Asselborn said, "the main objective is the arms embargo."

"If there are no weapons, there's no war. There are thousands of thousands of weapons in Libya," he said.

Asselborn said the new operation "will have three levels, in the air, satellite and maritime."

Should the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell consider that migrants are being drawn toward the mission in hopes of being picked up, the "maritime assets will be withdrawn from the relevant area."

The new mission will include ships as well as air capacity and the possibility of ground forces, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.