Israel’s latest war plan is dubbed ‘Momentum’, seeking to maximize its technological edge against Iran and other regional enemies.

But the IDF's aspirations face significant barriers. The new war plan is a far more expensive successor to the previous ‘Gideon plan’, which informed Israeli weapons procurements in recent years.

More critically, as ambitious as the plan may be, it still requires political will to make it happen. With Israel’s ruling establishment trapped by political uncertainty ahead of elections in March 2020 and an ongoing criminal trial looming over Israeli Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu, the plan may not be able to actualize its set goals.

Momentum was supposed to be put into effect much earlier, but with Israel facing its third elections in a year; approval was delayed significantly due to countless coalition governments, and repeated budgetary reviews.

That’s not to mention that the plan is prohibitively expensive. In 2019 alone, Israel spent more than $3.3 billion to increase its war footing. The new plan’s budget is significantly larger.

Historically, the only successful multi-year plans in Israeli history (Tefen plan: 2008 to 2012, Gideon plan) were given budgets by government decision, or agreements between the Ministries of Defense and Finance (Ya`alon-Kahlon Plan).

Between 2012 and 2015, three multi-year plans didn’t survive for lack of budgetary approval or funding.

For the IDF however, the plan is critically necessary.

"The threats are not waiting for us [to be ready for them] [...] We are in a singular place in which if we don’t step on the gas hard now, and literally increase the momentum, a gap will develop — not in a month, not in a year, but in the next few years," says Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

The plan aims to introduce new technologies, cut down reserve forces, build cyber capacities, enhance the Iron Dome air defences and integrate the F-35 stealth fighter jet into its defences.

Hidden rifts

But this is all easier said than done. For one thing, cutting down on reservists is a much more challenging proposition than described.

Little known to outsiders, Israel’s military is deeply split over rampant inequality between active-duty and reserve soldiers in terms of pay and insurance benefits, which reservists see as discriminatory. The ‘Momentum’ plan to reduce the reservist footprint has been criticized by many as an indirect attempt to make their protests disappear, and the reservists with them.