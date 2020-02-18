US tech giant Apple said on Monday that disruption due to the novel coronavirus had hit both production and demand in China, and the company was "experiencing a slower return to normal conditions" than planned.

"We do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter," it said in a statement, adding that worldwide iPhone supply would be "temporarily constrained" and demand in China had been affected.

The COVID-19 virus death toll exceeds 1,850 in China, where it has infected more than 74,000 after emerging in the central province of Hubei.

Elsewhere, hundreds more have been infected and the virus has sparked panic buying, economic jitters as well as the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said there could be a cut of around 0.1-0.2 percentage points to global growth but stressed there was much uncertainty about the virus's economic impact.