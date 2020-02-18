Floodwaters in central Mississippi appeared to hit their peak on Monday, potentially allowing the area around the state capital Jackson to avoid any casualties after the Pearl River reached its highest level in 37 years, officials said.

The Pearl River rose to its third-highest point in recorded history after heavy rains last week filled the Ross Barnett Reservoir to capacity, forcing managers on Saturday to begin releasing water into the river just upstream from Jackson.

The floods submerged streets in low-lying areas, prompting 16 search-and-rescue operations to pluck stranded people from their homes, Governor Tate Reeves said.

Reeves declared a state of emergency on Saturday, one day after the city of Jackson issued a seven-day mandatory evacuation order for low-lying areas.

“After days of rising floodwaters, we do have some positive news to report this morning,” Reeves told a news conference on Monday. “It appears the Pearl River is currently at 11.2 metres and we that believe it is expected to be at or near its crest at this moment.”

However, the governor also warned that “we as a state are not in the clear yet” as areas downstream of Jackson could be vulnerable and the pace of the stream would increase as waters recede, making attempts to traverse flooded streets potentially dangerous.