Comeback queen Kim Clijsters lost 6-2 7-6(6) to Spain's Garbine Muguruza on her return to the professional circuit after nearly eight years in an engrossing contest in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

The 36-year-old Belgian, who has won four Grand Slam singles titles but last played in 2012 at the US Open, could not cope with the Spaniard, who hit 19 winners while a rusty Clijsters finished with 10 double faults and 23 unforced errors.

The Belgian was broken in her first service game as nerves got the better of her but after falling 2-0 behind Clijsters showed the grit and tenacity of old to gain a foothold in the match and troubled the Spaniard on crucial points.

"It was a special match, she's back and she's an incredible player. I was happy to be the one to face her," ninth seed Muguruza, who reached the Australian Open final earlier this month, said in a post-match interview.

"I think she is going to give (opponents) a hard time. She was very good and I was expecting it to be hard."

Clijsters, known for her superior on-court movement and rallying during her heyday a s world number one, opted to rely on baseline rallies and her powerful forehand to hit winners with clever shot placement that caught Muguruza off guard at times.

After being broken in her first service game, a dogged Clijsters fought back to keep the Spaniard at bay in the early stages with a few flashes of brilliance that had the crowd cheering every point she won.