A new coronavirus testing system developed by Turkish doctors will yield faster diagnoses, an official from Turkey’s National Virology Laboratory told reporters on Monday.

"The new system, which originally worked in 90 minutes, allows us to work faster by using domestic components,” Dr Gulay Korukluoglu, speaking on behalf of the Health Ministry, said in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Last week Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Turkish doctors are working on a kit that would give results in 75 minutes, compared to three hours for some other kits.

After seeing the World Health Organization (WHO) and other groups design specific tests for coronavirus, Korukluoglu said they are looking into a pan-coronavirus test that would detect COVID-19, the strain that is spreading now.

Twelve scientists from the Virology Lab are working on the coronavirus, she added.

Test kit uses domestic resources

On the advantages of the new kit, Korukluoglu said, “Up to now we used to order the necessary equipment from abroad and even in the most urgent cases we had to wait for at least one to two months.

“Now, thanks to the domestic test system, we can get any equipment delivered from Istanbul in a day. The test also costs less now. This helps us use our resources more economically.”