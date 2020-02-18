March 26, 2013, was a day that brought a lot of hope. Zorica Jovanovic had won a case against the Republic of Serbia before the European Court of Human Rights which ruled that Serbia had violated Jovanovic's right to private life.

Thirty years before, on October 28, 1983, she gave birth to a healthy boy in a small Serbian town called Cuprija. Three days later, Jovanovic and her husband were informed that the baby had died, but the parents never saw the body or learned where the baby was buried. This raised suspicion that the child could still be alive, a suspicion that the couple held so many years later.

Although Jovanovic is the only one whose case successfully reached the European Court of Human Rights, she is not alone in claiming that her newborn disappeared. More than a thousand other parents believe the same happened to their children.

So how did we arrive at this devastating situation?

Between the late 1960s and early 2000s, at least several hundred parents tragically lost their newborn children under very suspicious circumstances.

Only years later, when media started reporting about these cases did it become clear that there was a suspicious pattern. The baby was seemingly healthy at birth, but shortly after, the parents would be informed about the baby's death and prevented from seeing the body or burying it.

Often, there would be no death certificate issued. Other times, the death certificate would simply say 'death without indication as to the cause.'

Taking it to the top

Mass requests for the truth about these missing babies started in the early 2000s. Before reaching the European Court of Human Rights, Jovanovic, as well as many other parents, had to exhaust domestic remedies, which meant that they unsuccessfully requested information about their children from Serbian authorities repeatedly.

In 2005, many of these parents reached the Serbian Parliament with their requests for redress. The parliament formed an Investigative Committee and subsequently published a report stating that adequate redress could only be offered if the relevant legislation is amended. This was the first act by the government that confirmed the suspicions of the parents could indeed be true – that their children's disappearances were systematic.

However, the relevant authorities did not respond promptly to this report. In 2010, the Human Rights Ombudsman recommended passing an entirely new law that would establish the final truth about what happened in these cases.

In its ruling, the European Court of Human Rights followed this logic. It ordered Serbia to establish a mechanism for individual redress that would ideally be supported by a lex specialis, a special law that serves only this specific group of people.

Not all law is good law in these parents' view. After the Jovanovic judgment, the Serbian Ministry of Justice did propose a draft law on establishing facts regarding the status of newborn children based on suspicion of abduction from the maternity wards in the Republic of Serbia that would tackle this issue. The government finally reacted, but the parents protested.

Since then, most associations of the parents of missing babies have firmly rejected this law as they believe it would not serve the most crucial purpose of revealing the truth.