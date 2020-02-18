At least seven people were killed over the past two days by Russian-backed regime air strikes that hit residential areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

War monitoring group, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said Russian and regime warplanes carried out more than 110 strikes on Monday and targeted different areas in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

The observatory also said that strikes hit two hospitals in two different towns in northeastern Syria. They were both damaged and forced to close.

On the ground, regime forces managed to gain more ground and captured more than 15 towns and villages from opposition groups in past 24 hours in the countryside of Aleppo, SOHR reported, bringing the number of the recaptured areas in during past few days to 120 towns and villages.

Assad regime and its allies have meanwhile intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the Idlib's de-escalation zone.