Militants have killed 10 people including a soldier in the latest overnight attack on a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official and a military officer said.

"They surprised the people in their homes," the administrator of Beni territory, Donat Kasereka Kibwana, told The Associated Press.

The attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants on Alungupa village, about 25 kilometres outside the often-targeted city of Beni, occurred while the president of the National Assembly was visiting the city and meeting with survivors of past massacres.

Jeanine Mabunda during her visit vowed that the assembly would create laws to augment the DRC military presence in the Beni region.

Residents have long accused the government in faraway Kinshasa of neglect.

Kibwana said Alungupa village is now under military control.