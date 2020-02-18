I recently attended an event featuring Robert O'Brien, the fourth National Security Advisor since President Trump took office.

O'Brien's message was clear: he stated that Turkey should not expect anything from the US regarding the Idlib crisis and that the US would not act as a police force for anyone. In plain English, he made it clear that Turkey and Russia should find a solution among themselves and leave the US out of it.

O'Brien visited Turkey several times during the Pastor Brunson crisis and knows the region well. Many official representatives in the White House, including O'Brien himself, think that rising tension between Turkey and Russia on the issues of Libya and Syria is an opportunity for a stronger US-Turkey relationship.

While the timing of the telephone conversation between President Erdogan and President Trump over the weekend was essential, it is evident in the announcements made by President Erdogan upon his return from Pakistan that the trust deficit continues.

In the same manner, the apathy of the American media towards Idlib won't let up. The US media is also now turning a blind eye to Turkey's efforts and the genocide in Idlib.

When we look at Congress, there are important messages from both senators and members of Congress to Assad and Russia concerning the latest developments in Idlib.

While Senator Lindsay Graham said, “I am pleased that Turkey is pushing Assad and Russia back. Trump should put every option against them on the table."

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Congressman Engel Eliot,on the other hand, said, “I condemn the attacks on Turkish observation posts. The regime and Russia have created a catastrophe in the region."